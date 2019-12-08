Home › Baghdad Post › Iraqi Forces Free Dozens of Protesters Taken Hostage by Militias

Iraqi Forces Free Dozens of Protesters Taken Hostage by Militias

2019/12/08 | 17:25



A shocking video clip emerged on social media, purportedly showing dozens of handcuffed and blindfolded young men, being rescued by the Iraqi forces in central Baghdad.







The men were reportedly taken hostage by an armed group soon after the deadly attack on protesters in Sinak area of Baghdad overnight on Friday.











Breaking: video shows officers and soldiers of the Baghdad operations Iraqi army command freeing hostages allegedly held by a militia in Sinak area (according to the military member speaking to a blindfolded person) #Iraq pic.twitter.com/vBKY9CffAj— Steven nabil (@thestevennabil) December 8, 2019















One of the hostages speaks to the camera, saying that a man had threatened to kill him during the protests if he refused to follow his instructions to go with him.



Another person, seemingly one fo the officers in the rescue team, claims that Iraq’s Hezbollah was behind the abduction. He tells the hostages not to panic as the security forces were there to free them.











(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-A shocking video clip emerged on social media, purportedly showing dozens of handcuffed and blindfolded young men, being rescued by the Iraqi forces in central Baghdad.The men were reportedly taken hostage by an armed group soon after the deadly attack on protesters in Sinak area of Baghdad overnight on Friday.Breaking: video shows officers and soldiers of the Baghdad operations Iraqi army command freeing hostages allegedly held by a militia in Sinak area (according to the military member speaking to a blindfolded person) #Iraq pic.twitter.com/vBKY9CffAj— Steven nabil (@thestevennabil) December 8, 2019One of the hostages speaks to the camera, saying that a man had threatened to kill him during the protests if he refused to follow his instructions to go with him.Another person, seemingly one fo the officers in the rescue team, claims that Iraq’s Hezbollah was behind the abduction. He tells the hostages not to panic as the security forces were there to free them.