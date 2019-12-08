Home › Baghdad Post › Appointing New Iraq’s PM Before Constitutional Deadline 'Very Difficult : MP

Appointing New Iraq’s PM Before Constitutional Deadline 'Very Difficult : MP

2019/12/08 | 18:00







Following the resignation of Adil Abdul Mahdi from Iraq’s premiership, the country’s parliament officially appealed to the president of Iraq to submit a candidate’s profile to the legislature within 15 days.







According to MP Vian Sabri, the political skirmish in Iraq is creating obstacles for the appointment of a new PM, and that the president would likely fail to introduce a candidate within 15 days which is designated by the Constitution.







“The deadline will be extended by another 15 days if the president failed to introduce a candidate by the end of the first 15-day period,” she told The Baghdad Post.







“But, if he fails again, then Iraq will face a legal vacuum,” she added.



