Emirati columnist speculates in Israeli media over assassination of Ahmed al-Sharaa

2025-01-15 17:00:03 - From: Middle East Eye

A prominent Emirati commentator has speculated about whether Ahmed al-Sharaa, Syria’s de-facto leader, will be assassinated, in a column for an Israeli media outlet.

Salam al-Ketbi, writing for Israel National News, questioned whether Sharaa’s security forces would be able to protect him from an attempt on his life.

In a recent interview with Al Arabiya TV, Sharaa was asked about an apparent lack of safety measures around the leader when he meets journalists and interacts with ordinary people in Syria.

The former rebel leader replied: “Do not worry, security is our game."

Sharaa's Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) group led the surprise opposition offensive in December that toppled President Bashar al-Assad's government in a matter of days.

Ketbi said that while Sharaa’s appearances among crowds may have projected strength, it “does not eliminate danger”.

“Even a highly advanced country in surveillance technology and intelligence operations no longer feels secure having its leaders and officials in certain areas within the country,” he wrote.

'One must question what al-Sharaa relies upon when boasting about his organisation's ability to provide necessary protection' - Salam al-Ketbi, Israeli National News

“During periods of upheaval like Syria's current transition, the threat of assassination looms large over leaders and officials.”

Ketbi described Sharaa’s “overconfidence” as “particularly striking”, and said that HTS forces “lack the sophisticated technical and intelligence capabilities needed to provide comprehensive protection”.

Regarding who would carry out such a threat, the Emirati columnist speculated that intelligence agencies in the region or opposing militias could do it.

“Opposing militias like the Houthis and Lebanese Hezbollah could accomplish this if they desired, given their proven advanced drones and guided missiles,” he said.

“Therefore, one must question what al-Sharaa relies upon when boasting about his organisation's ability to provide necessary protection.”

Prior speculation

It’s not the first time Ketbi has speculated about the potential assassination of a major leader in the region.

In October, he suggested in a column for the Jerusalem Post it was “highly plausible” that Israel could kill Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei following the assassination of key Iranian allies.

"Recent strikes and intelligence breaches targeting Iranian security institutions and their affiliated proxies, particularly Hezbollah in Lebanon, make the scenario of assassinating Khamenei highly plausible," he wrote at the time.

Earlier this week, Sharaa said his country’s future would be defined by forgiveness and amnesty, and urged people to move away from a mindset of vengefulness and revolutionary agitation.

In a 15-minute interview with Dubai-based filmmaker Joe Hattab, Sharaa said that the revolution was now over, and that the focus would be on building state institutions.

“A revolutionary mindset cannot build a country,” he said. “The revolution is characterised by agitation and reactionary behaviour, which may work for overthrowing a regime, but is not suitable for building one.

“That’s why I say today that, for us, the revolution is over.”

He said that Damascus had returned to its “strategic, political, economic and social standing”, adding, “You cannot waste this great opportunity just to take revenge.”





