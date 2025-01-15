Syria sex abuse survivors need aid, says Nobel winner Mukwege

2025-01-15 18:00:03 - From: Al monitor

Survivors of sexual violence emerging from Syria's prisons need reparations, urged Nobel laureate Denis Mukwege, renowned for his work with victims of sexual violence during conflict.

Since the dramatic fall of president Bashar al-Assad last month, the rebels who toppled the longtime strongman have liberated thousands of prisoners held in Assad's jails.

Congolese gynaecologist Mukwege, who has spent his life dealing with sexual violence committed during wartime, described the shocking abuses committed there in an interview with AFP this week.