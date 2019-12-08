Home › kurdistan 24 › Language barrier leads to inequality for Kurds in accessing healthcare in Turkey

According to their research, the public health specialist said that the language barrier forces Kurds in Turkey to be tied to a third party or rely on relatives to communicate for them, even when it comes to calling an ambulance.



“When they eventually visit a doctor, there is no two-way dialogue between the patient and doctor. Instead, it becomes a three-way dialogue, which can lead to miscommunication and loss of information,” Bayram explained.



“Sometimes, the one who accompanies the patient may be a relative, and the patient may be embarrassed to reveal all their illnesses and may hide certain things.”



Indeed, many Kurds who live in Turkey, especially the elderly, have called on the government to provide translators for them at hospitals, so they can convey their pains and receive the proper treatment.



One elderly Kurdish resident in Istanbul told Kurdistan 24 that he usually asks his son or daughter to accompany him to the doctors, but if they are unavailable, he is forced to go on his own.



“Of course, if I speak in my language, then I can defend myself better. It is always better if the doctor speaks your language, so there is no miscommunication,” he stated.



Another resident said he wants the Kurdish language to be more available in Turkey’s healthcare system. “I pray for that day and night,” he said. “My wish is that the Kurdish language is recognized.”



Mehmet Müezzinoğlu, who served as Turkey’s Minister of Health between 2013 to 2016, promised in 2013 that translators would be available for patients who do not speak Turkish. However, no practical steps have yet been taken to fulfill that promise.



