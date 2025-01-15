Iraq and BAE Systems discuss Defence and Cybersecurity Collaboration

2025-01-15 18:50:24 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Prime Minister Mohammed S. Al-Sudani met with BAE Systems CEO Charles Woodburn in London to discuss enhancing Iraq's defence capabilities and cybersecurity infrastructure. The discussions highlighted BAE Systems' expertise in advanced weapons manufacturing and cybersecurity technologies. Al-Sudani reaffirmed the government's commitment to equipping Iraq's security forces with state-of-the-art weapons from diverse sources. […]

