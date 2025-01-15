UN rights chief says transitional justice 'crucial' in Syria

2025-01-15 19:00:02 - From: Al monitor

United Nations rights chief Volker Turk on Wednesday said transitional justice was "crucial" for Syria after the fall of Bashar al-Assad, during the first-ever visit by someone in his post to the country.

Since Islamist-led rebels seized Damascus last month, the United Nations has called for Assad and others to be held accountable for the crimes committed during more than 13 years of civil war.

"Transitional justice is crucial as Syria moves forward," the UN high commissioner for human rights said at a press conference in Damascus.