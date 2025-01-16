KRG meets with diplomatic missions over disputes with Baghdad

2025-01-16 11:15:25 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Regional Government's (KRG) negotiationcommittee held a meeting on Thursday with diplomatic missions in Erbil todiscuss ongoing disputes with Baghdad.

Shafaq News correspondent reported that the KRG presented severalstatements during the meeting, outlining its position on the outstanding issueswith the federal government.

Approximately 20 diplomatic missions attended the gathering,underscoring the international community's interest in the resolution of theseissues.

The outstanding issues between Baghdad and Erbil primarily revolvearound oil exports, budget allocations, and constitutional adherence.

One of the major points of contention has been the resumption of oilexports from the Kurdistan Region, which has been halted since March 2023 dueto a legal dispute over pipeline agreements. The Iraqi government proposed abudget amendment to resume these exports, but it has faced opposition in theparliament.

In 2024 and 2025, there have been several high-level meetings aimed atresolving these issues. For instance, Kurdistan Region President NechirvanBarzani visited Baghdad in April 2024 and January 2025 to discuss with Iraqiofficials the disagreements, however, no radical solution has been reached sofar.