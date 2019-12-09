4 rockets hit military base near Baghdad, 6 injured

2019/12/09 | 11:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Baghdad, Dec 9 (IANS) Four rockets struck a military base near the Baghdad airport, leaving six army personnel injured, Iraqi authorities said Monday.
According to a statement by the media office affiliated with the Iraqi Joint Operations Command, forces searched the areas around the military base and found a rocket launcher left with some unfired rockets because of malfunction, Xinhua news agency reported
The statement however, did not say when the attack took place or identified which base was hit.
Meanwhile, an Interior Ministry official told Xinhua that the targeted base was where US troops were stationed.
Military bases housing US troops across Iraq and the heavily fortified Green Zone in central Baghdad have been frequently targeted by insurgents’ mortar and rocket attacks.
Over 5,000 .S troops have been deployed in Iraq to support the Iraqi forces in the battles against the Islamic State (IS) militants, mainly providing training and advice to the Iraqi forces.
The troops are part of the US-led international coalition that has been conducting air raids against IS targets in both Iraq and Syria.
The incident came as mass demonstrations have continued in Baghdad and other cities in central and southern Iraq since early October, demanding comprehensive reform, accountability for corruption, improvement of public services and job opportunities.
–IANS
ksk/
