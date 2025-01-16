Kurdistan Region backs Gaza ceasefire, urges lasting peace

2025-01-16 15:08:25 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Kurdistan Region of Iraq(KRI) welcomed the recent ceasefire agreement in Gaza, describing it as a"positive step" toward lasting peace andstability in the region.

In astatement, the Kurdistan Region Presidency urged all parties involved toprioritize dialogue and peaceful negotiations to address conflicts and avoidfurther violence. “Ending conflict and violence is the only path to ensuring abetter future for everyone,” it noted.

The Presidency called on international and regional actorsto intensify their efforts in supporting peace initiatives, emphasizing “thecollective responsibility to create safe and stable conditions for the peopleof the region.”