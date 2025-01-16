Israelis and Iranians cannot fly to Syria, says Turkish Airlines

2025-01-16

Turkish Airlines has announced that it will not carry Israeli and Iranian nationals on its flights to Damascus, according to a statement published on its website on Thursday.

The airline revealed earlier this week that it would launch flights to Damascus from 23 January, with a schedule of three flights per week.

"In accordance with recent decisions taken by the Syrian Arab Republic authorities, certain rules have been established for passengers entering Syria," the airline said. "Citizens of all countries except Israel and Iran are permitted to enter the country."

Turkish Airlines further clarified that Syrian citizens with proper documentation confirming their nationality would be allowed to enter Syria. Lebanese citizens are also eligible if one of their parents is a Syrian citizen, or if they hold a Syrian residence permit or visa.

"Members of the press are subject to special permission," the announcement stated.

Turkey has emerged as a key player in Syria following the collapse of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's government last month. Turkish Transport Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu announced earlier this month that Ankara would assist the new Syrian administration in setting up airports for international flights.

The decision to reopen this flight route for the first time in 13 years coincided with a visit by the new Syrian foreign minister, Asaad Hassan al-Shaibani, to Ankara on Wednesday.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan confirmed that Turkey would open its Aleppo consulate later this month.

He also said that Ankara would continue to support Syria in areas such as energy, transportation and reconstruction, as directed by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Fidan called for the lifting of international sanctions on the new Syrian administration to ensure the provision of essential services across the country.

Qatar, another regional supporter of Syria's new administration, announced earlier this month that Qatar Airways would operate three weekly flights to Damascus. The first such flight took place on 7 January.

Syrian officials have also acknowledged Qatar's assistance in maintaining Damascus Airport.





