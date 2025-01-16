Source: Duhok clears over 540,000 square meters of explosives in 2024

2025-01-16 16:25:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the General Directorate for MineAffairs in Duhok announced its 2024 statistics regarding efforts to removeexplosive materials across the governorate.

The Head of the Directorate, Shilan Naheli, told Shafaq Newsthat mine clearance teams successfully cleared seven agricultural plots,covering a total area of 540,301 square meters in 2024.

She explained that these areas contained 116 anti-personnelmines, 14 anti-tank mines, and 5,938 unexploded ordnance remnants. The mineswere planted by successive Iraqi governments since the 1960s, as well as by theKurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) and the Turkish military.

Reflecting the effectiveness of the ongoing efforts, Naheli addedthat the directorate's inspection teams identified five mine-contaminatedsites, which were cordoned off and marked with warning signs to preventcivilian access.

She also noted that Duhok did not record any mine-relatedincidents or casualties in 2024.

Regarding remaining challenges, Naheli confirmed that 40% ofDuhok's land still requires mine and explosive material clearance, demandingcontinued efforts and cooperation between relevant authorities.

The head of the directorate urged citizens to remainvigilant and immediately report any found mines or explosive materials toensure public safety.

Additionally, the directorate’s awareness teams conductedhundreds of visits to border villages and areas, educating locals on thedangers of mines and unexploded ordnance, and providing guidance on how torespond if any suspicious materials are found.

Yesterday, the Iraqi PM and his British counterpartannounced in a joint statement that UK companies have secured a £330 millioncontract to remove legacy mines throughout Iraq.

In December, the General Directorate for Mine Affairs inDuhok province announced the successful clearing and detonating of 530explosive devices.

Notably, these explosives continue to pose a persistentthreat to civilians across large parts of Duhok province, necessitating ongoingefforts to ensure the safety of local communities.

The National Mine Action Strategic Plan for 2022-2028,supported by international partners such as the Geneva International Centre forHumanitarian Demining (GICHD) and the United Nations Mine Action Service(UNMAS), underpins Iraq's clearance obligations. This integrated strategyrepresents a pivotal step forward, aligning the efforts of the Directorate ofMine Action (DMA) and IKMAA.

Iraq's landmine contamination stems from historicalconflicts, notably the 1980-1988 war with Iran, the 1991 Gulf War, and the 2003invasion led by a US-led coalition. The presence of improvised explosivedevices (IEDs) by groups like the Islamic State further exacerbates theproblem, causing thousands of casualties and disabilities.