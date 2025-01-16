Source: Syria’s swift shift threatens stability in Kurdistan Region

2025-01-16 17:30:25 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ A senior Kurdish official stated, on Thursday,that the sudden changes in Syria directly impacted the Kurdistan Region andIraq, underscoring the need to address the new realities in the area.

The Head of the Department of Foreign Relations in theKurdistan Regional Government (KRG), Safeen Dizayee, told Shafaq News that hehopes for the return of stability, prosperity, and security to Syria.

He added, “We are particularly concerned with the Kurdishissue in Syria, as Kurds there have not been granted even basic citizenshiprights.”

Regarding efforts for rapprochement among Kurdish parties,the KRG official revealed that “a special envoy from leader Masoud Barzani wassent to Syria to engage with local authorities, and we look forward to furthercooperation between the concerned parties.”

Dizayee further announced that Mazloum Abdi, the commanderof the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), is expected to visit the KurdistanRegion in the near future as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen cooperationand mutual understanding.

Furthermore, Leader Barzani, is set to meet with Abdi in a“historic step” toward easing regional tensions and promoting reconciliationefforts supported by the United States.

In addition, Iranian media outlets reported that KurdistanRegion President, Nechirvan Barzani, is set to visit Damascus soon to mediatetalks between Syrian Kurds and the Syrian government.

Neither the Kurdish Presidency nor the office of Kurdishleader Barzani has commented on the Iranian report.

Notably, Iraq is currently hosting around 280,000 Syrianrefugees, with the majority living in the Kurdistan region. An estimated122,000 refugees reside in Erbil province, including both the city and nearbycamps.

With over 100 kilometers of shared borders, the Region fearsanother wave of mass displacement similar to 2013, when hundreds of thousandsof Syrian Kurds fled to Iraqi Kurdistan.