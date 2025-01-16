2025-01-16 17:50:26 - From: Iraq Business News

From the Iraq Britain Business Council (IBBC): The Iraq Britain Business Council (IBBC) hosted two senior Iraqi ministers, along with FCDO Minister Hamish Falconer, at the prestigious One Great George Street in Westminster. The distinguished attendees included H.E. Mr. Fuad Hussein, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; H.E. Mr. Hayan Abdul Ghani, Deputy […]

The post IBBC Hosts Iraqi and UK Ministers in Westminster first appeared on Iraq Business News.