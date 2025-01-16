Shell Ready to Increase Investments in Iraq

2025-01-16 17:50:26 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. During his official visit to London, Prime Minister Mohammed S. Al-Sudani met with Wael Sawan, CEO of Shell, to explore opportunities for expanding cooperation between Iraq and the energy giant. The discussions emphasized Iraq's focus on advancing its oil, gas, and petrochemical sectors, aligned with the government's recent announcement of new investment […]

