6 Iraqi security personnel injured in Baghdad missile attack

2019/12/09 | 13:50

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Six Iraqi security forces personnel on Monday were injured asfour rockets landed on a military base near Baghdad International Airport,according to the media office of the military, CNN reported.The security subsequently combed the area andconfiscated a pickup truck near the base as it was carrying a missile launcher,according to the statement.The statement did not issue further details about anysuspected party behind the attack.