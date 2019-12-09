عربي | كوردى


6 Iraqi security personnel injured in Baghdad missile attack

2019/12/09 | 13:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

Six Iraqi security forces personnel on Monday were injured as

four rockets landed on a military base near Baghdad International Airport,

according to the media office of the military, CNN reported.The security subsequently combed the area and

confiscated a pickup truck near the base as it was carrying a missile launcher,

according to the statement.The statement did not issue further details about any

suspected party behind the attack.





