6 Iraqi security personnel injured in Baghdad missile attack

2019/12/09 | 13:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Six Iraqi security forces personnel on Monday were injured as
four rockets landed on a military base near Baghdad International Airport,
according to the media office of the military, CNN reported.The security subsequently combed the area and
confiscated a pickup truck near the base as it was carrying a missile launcher,
according to the statement.The statement did not issue further details about any
suspected party behind the attack.
