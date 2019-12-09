Iraq: Iraq: iMMAP - IHF Humanitarian Access Response - Weekly Explosive Incidents Flash News (28 Nov - 4 Dec 2019)

2019/12/09 | 14:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Source: iMMAP
Country: Iraq
DIYALA GOVERNORATE
FEDERAL MILITARY FORCE 28/NOV/2019
An airstrike bombed a vehicle belonging to ISIS that was carrying four terrorists in the Almaita area between Diyala and Salah Al-Din border, which led to the full elimination of the car. The area of Almaita recently turned into another stronghold of the remnants of ISIS after Mutaiba and witnesses the activities of ISIS.
AN ARMED GROUP 29/NOV/2019
An IED exploded in a farm at Al-Mukhisa village in Abi Saida targeted for the Iraqi military forces that led to injuring one officer and two soldiers
AN ARMED GROUP 29/NOV/2019
An IED targeted a military patrol in the village of Mukhisah on the outskirts of Abi Saida, wounding three soldiers and an officer
AN ARMED GROUP 30/NOV/2019
An adhesive bomb targeted an officer in the Ministry of Interior in his car in an area of Buhriz district south of Baquba.
ISIS 01/DEC/2019
An IED explosive killed two and injured four members of a Popular Mobilization force on a stationed post, followed by another IED on in the Naft Khana, and one Major General got injured.
ISIS 02/DEC/2019
Launched an attack killing one Iraqi soldier and wounding others by a mortar shell in a village near Gualala District.at the same time in Naft Khana, another attack killing two Popular Mobilization members and injuring five.
ISIS 04/DEC/2019
Launched an attack on the outskirts of Kolajo near Al-daka Village, exchanging fire with the Peshmarga forces killing two and injuring two others.
ISIS 04/DEC/2019
A member of the Popular Mobilization Forces killed by an ISIS attack using snipers on the outskirts of Khanaqin district.
BAGHDAD GOVERNORATE
ISIS 28/NOV/2019
Killed two soldiers and injured four others after in al-Hawra area in the Tarmiyah district. From time to time, they are witnessing armed attacks. Also, the security forces find unidentified bodies and dismantling explosive devices in different parts of the capital.
AN ARMED GROUP 04/DEC/2019
A hand grenade targeted security forces at the checkpoint of the Central Bank of Iraq building in Al-Rasheed Street in the center of the capital, wounding nine security personnel.
KIRKUK GOVENORATE
AN ARMED GROUP 30/NOV/2019
A car explosion injured two civilians in the Ahmed Agha market in central of the city.
ISIS 30/DEC/2019
Attacked a police checkpoint near Silo 45km west of Kirkuk, which led to the death of a Federal Police member.
AN ARMED GROUP 30/NOV/2019
Three sound bombs exploded near Domiz Bridge, one of the branches of the Civil Defense Directorate and Ahmed Agha market, injuring 16 people, including a security force member.
AN ARMED GROUP 04/DEC/2019
An IED placed on the bridge between the Al-Zab subdistrict and Al-Debs district of Sargalan district exploded, killing one civilian and injuring two others.
AL-ANBAR GOVERNORATE
Security Forces & Popular mobilization Forces 30/NOV/2019 The 1st and 2nd Battalions in the Popular Mobilization Force in conjunction with the security forces and with air cover from the army and air force carried out a joint task force operation to track and search the areas of Western Sahara between Salah al-Din and Anbar.During the operation, they destroyed several tunnels, and the targeted area secured from the presence of ISIS.
Directorate of intelligence 01/DEC/2019
A seizure of explosive ammunition devices and a pile of equipment including five gallons of explosives C4 materials, 120mm mortar shells, and a homemade rocket in Alkhasfa village.
ISIS 02/DEC/2019
Attacked the Popular Mobilization Forces in the Al-kantar area in the Karma district, killing one of the Forces heroes.
FEDERAL MILITARY FORCE 04/DEC2019
Rescued a Yazidi woman on the outskirts of Ramadi.
SALAH AL-DIN GOVERNORATE
ISIS 02/DEC/2019
Launched an attack in the Yathrib subdistrict in Balad district on tribal Mobilization Forces, killing one and injuring two personnel.
POPULAR MOBILIZATION FORCE 03/DEC/2019
Found 23 rockets, 155 projectiles, and 10 IED in Al-Sinya district.
Country: Iraq
DIYALA GOVERNORATE
FEDERAL MILITARY FORCE 28/NOV/2019
An airstrike bombed a vehicle belonging to ISIS that was carrying four terrorists in the Almaita area between Diyala and Salah Al-Din border, which led to the full elimination of the car. The area of Almaita recently turned into another stronghold of the remnants of ISIS after Mutaiba and witnesses the activities of ISIS.
AN ARMED GROUP 29/NOV/2019
An IED exploded in a farm at Al-Mukhisa village in Abi Saida targeted for the Iraqi military forces that led to injuring one officer and two soldiers
AN ARMED GROUP 29/NOV/2019
An IED targeted a military patrol in the village of Mukhisah on the outskirts of Abi Saida, wounding three soldiers and an officer
AN ARMED GROUP 30/NOV/2019
An adhesive bomb targeted an officer in the Ministry of Interior in his car in an area of Buhriz district south of Baquba.
ISIS 01/DEC/2019
An IED explosive killed two and injured four members of a Popular Mobilization force on a stationed post, followed by another IED on in the Naft Khana, and one Major General got injured.
ISIS 02/DEC/2019
Launched an attack killing one Iraqi soldier and wounding others by a mortar shell in a village near Gualala District.at the same time in Naft Khana, another attack killing two Popular Mobilization members and injuring five.
ISIS 04/DEC/2019
Launched an attack on the outskirts of Kolajo near Al-daka Village, exchanging fire with the Peshmarga forces killing two and injuring two others.
ISIS 04/DEC/2019
A member of the Popular Mobilization Forces killed by an ISIS attack using snipers on the outskirts of Khanaqin district.
BAGHDAD GOVERNORATE
ISIS 28/NOV/2019
Killed two soldiers and injured four others after in al-Hawra area in the Tarmiyah district. From time to time, they are witnessing armed attacks. Also, the security forces find unidentified bodies and dismantling explosive devices in different parts of the capital.
AN ARMED GROUP 04/DEC/2019
A hand grenade targeted security forces at the checkpoint of the Central Bank of Iraq building in Al-Rasheed Street in the center of the capital, wounding nine security personnel.
KIRKUK GOVENORATE
AN ARMED GROUP 30/NOV/2019
A car explosion injured two civilians in the Ahmed Agha market in central of the city.
ISIS 30/DEC/2019
Attacked a police checkpoint near Silo 45km west of Kirkuk, which led to the death of a Federal Police member.
AN ARMED GROUP 30/NOV/2019
Three sound bombs exploded near Domiz Bridge, one of the branches of the Civil Defense Directorate and Ahmed Agha market, injuring 16 people, including a security force member.
AN ARMED GROUP 04/DEC/2019
An IED placed on the bridge between the Al-Zab subdistrict and Al-Debs district of Sargalan district exploded, killing one civilian and injuring two others.
AL-ANBAR GOVERNORATE
Security Forces & Popular mobilization Forces 30/NOV/2019 The 1st and 2nd Battalions in the Popular Mobilization Force in conjunction with the security forces and with air cover from the army and air force carried out a joint task force operation to track and search the areas of Western Sahara between Salah al-Din and Anbar.During the operation, they destroyed several tunnels, and the targeted area secured from the presence of ISIS.
Directorate of intelligence 01/DEC/2019
A seizure of explosive ammunition devices and a pile of equipment including five gallons of explosives C4 materials, 120mm mortar shells, and a homemade rocket in Alkhasfa village.
ISIS 02/DEC/2019
Attacked the Popular Mobilization Forces in the Al-kantar area in the Karma district, killing one of the Forces heroes.
FEDERAL MILITARY FORCE 04/DEC2019
Rescued a Yazidi woman on the outskirts of Ramadi.
SALAH AL-DIN GOVERNORATE
ISIS 02/DEC/2019
Launched an attack in the Yathrib subdistrict in Balad district on tribal Mobilization Forces, killing one and injuring two personnel.
POPULAR MOBILIZATION FORCE 03/DEC/2019
Found 23 rockets, 155 projectiles, and 10 IED in Al-Sinya district.