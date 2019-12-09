Iran-backed forces behind Baghdad missile attack: sources

2019/12/09 | 14:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Iraqi security sources on Monday said that the Iran-backed Kata'eb Hezbollah was behind the missile attack on a military base in Baghdad, which injured six anti-terrorism Iraqi forces, France 24 reported.
After four rockets landed on the base, the security forces subsequently combed the area and confiscated a pickup truck near the base as it was carrying a missile launcher, according to the statement.The statement did not issue further details about any suspected party behind the attack.
Iraqi security sources on Monday said that the Iran-backed Kata'eb Hezbollah was behind the missile attack on a military base in Baghdad, which injured six anti-terrorism Iraqi forces, France 24 reported.
After four rockets landed on the base, the security forces subsequently combed the area and confiscated a pickup truck near the base as it was carrying a missile launcher, according to the statement.The statement did not issue further details about any suspected party behind the attack.