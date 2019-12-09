Home › Baghdad Post › Hundreds of US troops land in Iraq’s Ain al-Assad airbase

Hundreds of US troops land in Iraq’s Ain al-Assad airbase

2019/12/09 | 16:10







The troops were transferred by nearly 500 vehicles of the US army, The Baghdad Post cited unnamed media outlets.







It said agencies follow-ups revealed that the US forces were moved from Jordan to western Iraq.







Ain al-Assad airbase is the largest and one of the most strategic military installations for the US in the region.







It came under rocket attacks last week without any casualties or serious material damages.



