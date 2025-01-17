Iraqi PM meets Vodafone, Discusses 5G Mobile Licence

2025-01-17 05:00:26 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Prime Minister Mohammed S. Al-Sudani held a meeting with a delegation from Vodafone UK at his residence in London. The meeting focused on discussions regarding Iraq's fourth national mobile license, recently agreed upon between Iraq's Ministry of Communications and Vodafone. The Prime Minister affirmed the government's support for a long-term partnership with […]

