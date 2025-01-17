Irish Companies meet Iraqi PM in London

2025-01-17 05:00:26 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Representatives of four Irish companies met with Prime Minister Mohammed S. Al-Sudani as part of his official visit to the United Kingdom. The meeting included discussions with the directors of major companies specialising in cybersecurity and data centers, construction and development, export of livestock and meat, and the energy sector. The company […]

