Shirin Ebadi says Iranian regime has real fears now: CBC

2019/12/09 | 19:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Nobel Prize-winning human rights activist
Shirin Ebadi said that the backtracking in Iran is unprecedented, and an indication of real
fear on the part of the authorities, CBC reported.
Together with the spread of the protests, and the fierce
response, there's a hint change is afoot, she told CBC in an exclusive
interview.
"The latest wave of protests is a prelude to the collapse
of the regime," Ebadi, said.
"A
collapse is a process, and takes time: It could be short-term, it could be
long-term. But the gap between the regime and the people is far too deep now to
be healed," she added.
