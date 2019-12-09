عربي | كوردى


Shirin Ebadi says Iranian regime has real fears now: CBC

Shirin Ebadi says Iranian regime has real fears now: CBC
2019/12/09 | 19:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Nobel Prize-winning human rights activist

Shirin Ebadi said that the backtracking in Iran is unprecedented, and an indication of real

fear on the part of the authorities, CBC reported.

Together with the spread of the protests, and the fierce

response, there's a hint change is afoot, she told CBC in an exclusive

interview.

"The latest wave of protests is a prelude to the collapse

of the regime," Ebadi, said.

"A

collapse is a process, and takes time: It could be short-term, it could be

long-term. But the gap between the regime and the people is far too deep now to

be healed," she added.

All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW