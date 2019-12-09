Home › Baghdad Post › Shirin Ebadi says Iranian regime has real fears now: CBC

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Nobel Prize-winning human rights activistShirin Ebadi said that the backtracking in Iran is unprecedented, and an indication of realfear on the part of the authorities, CBC reported.Together with the spread of the protests, and the fierceresponse, there's a hint change is afoot, she told CBC in an exclusiveinterview."The latest wave of protests is a prelude to the collapseof the regime," Ebadi, said."Acollapse is a process, and takes time: It could be short-term, it could belong-term. But the gap between the regime and the people is far too deep now tobe healed," she added.