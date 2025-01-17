Equestrianism: A rising passion among Baghdad’s women

2025-01-17 14:35:23 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s equestrian culture is deeply rooted inits history, with Arabian horses symbolizing prestige, strength, and beauty.Historically, horses were essential for warfare, transportation, andagriculture, and their significance has been celebrated in Iraqi literature andtraditions.

Despite challenges posed by war and instability,equestrianism in Iraq has shown resilience. Today, the sport is experiencing arevival, particularly among women and youth.

Young Riders Embrace the Sport

Equestrianism’s appeal transcends generations, with younggirls actively participating and excelling. Among these budding equestrians iseight-year-old Mira Ammar, who began horseback riding at the tender age of six.

Mira attributes her love for horses to her mother, FarahAl-Jubouri, an amateur rider who inherited her passion for equestrianism fromher uncle, the horseman and wrestler Adnan Al-Fidaam.

Mira frequently visits local equestrian clubs with hermother, eagerly selecting a horse from the stables before embarking on herrides.

“I feel happy riding horses,” Mira told Shafaq News. “I havea strong bond with the horses, and I feel a void when I’m away from thissport.”

Although Mira also enjoys swimming, she finds equestrianismuniquely fulfilling, citing its ability to dispel negative energy.

Iconic Arabian Horses

Mira’s 35-year-old mother, Farah Al-Jubouri holds a specialadmiration for Arabian horses, renowned for their strength, endurance, andadaptability to extreme weather conditions.

Farah began her equestrian journey at the Iraqi CentralSchool of Equestrianism but had to pause due to the country’s instability. Shelater resumed training at the Alelm School for Horseback Riding, rekindling herpassion and passing it on to her daughter.

“This sport fosters patience and offers numerous physicaland mental benefits,” Farah explained. “It’s therapeutic for individuals withspecial needs, improves blood circulation, strengthens abdominal muscles,prevents spasms, and enhances balance.”

Farah is a strong advocate for equestrianism, urging otherwomen to embrace the sport, overcome obstacles, and enjoy its transformativeimpact.

Breaking Barriers: A Beginner’s Journey

For 30-year-old beginner Sara Al-Saadi, equestrianism hasbeen a journey of self-discovery and overcoming fear.

“The fear of horseback riding still holds me back,” Saraadmitted. Despite her hesitation, she chose the sport for its numerousbenefits, including weight loss, expelling negative energy, and boostingself-confidence.

“A horse requires special handling and won’t allow a fearfulor insecure person to ride it,” Sara noted. With twice-weekly practice, Sara isbuilding self-trust and improving her skills, determined to conquer her fears.

A Sport Led by Women

Women are now the majority in Baghdad’s equestrian scene.Bilal Mahmoud, a trainer at the Equestrian Academy, revealed that 75% of theacademy’s participants are women and girls, compared to 25% of men and boys. Heattributes this trend to the growing accessibility of equestrian facilities inBaghdad and the empowering nature of the sport.

“Equestrianism benefits both genders equally and has noadverse effects on a woman’s physique,” Mahmoud emphasized.

Training at the academy starts with foundational lessons,such as overcoming the mutual fear between horse and rider, tightening thesaddle and bridle, and placing the foot in the stirrup correctly.

Equestrianism as Therapy for Autism

Beyond its recreational appeal, equestrianism hasdemonstrated therapeutic benefits, particularly for children with AutismSpectrum Disorder (ASD) and hyperactivity. Mahmoud explained that specializedprograms at the academy evaluate progress in areas like social interaction,motor skills, emotional expression, and stress management.

“These programs enable children to develop skills thatpositively impact their physical and emotional well-being,” Mahmoud said.