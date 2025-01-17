Iraq News Now

ICC chief prosecutor Karim Khan meets Syria's new leader

2025-01-17 20:00:02 - From: Al monitor

Chief prosecutor at the International Criminal Court Karim Khan met Syria's new leader Ahmed al-Sharaa on Friday, state media reported, as last month's ouster of Bashar al-Assad sparks hopes for justice.

Sharaa and Syria's Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani met "a delegation from the International Criminal Court, headed" by Khan, state news agency SANA reported, also publishing images of the meeting.

A statement from Khan's office said he "travelled to Damascus at the invitation of the Syrian Transitional Government".

