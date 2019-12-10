Barzani Charity Foundation sends sixth caravan of aid to northern Syria

2019/12/10 | 12:55 - Source: kurdistan 24

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Barzani Charity Foundation (BCF) sent its sixth caravan of aid on Tuesday to displaced Syrians affected by Turkey’s military offensive in northern Syria.

The caravan of 40 trailers was waiting to cross the Peshkhabir border crossing.



A source in the area told Kurdistan 24 that the aid would be delivered to a displaced persons camp in Hasakah.

A representative for the Kurdish NGO said the trailers are “full of supplies, including food and blankets for the winter.”

“The BCF will always do what is required to meet the demands of those in need,” he told Kurdistan 24.



“We will continue to deliver whatever they require.”

According to the representative, the trailers contain 1,700 packages that include 9,000 blankets, 2,600 kerosene heaters, and 600 cartons of clothing for the winter.

The BCF sent its first convoy of humanitarian assistance on Oct.



15 to the victims of Turkey’s military campaign in northern Syria, which began on Oct.



9.

The Kurdish Red Crescent has helped the BCF distribute the aid to civilians who have been displaced from Serekaniye and other areas of northern Syria.

BCF is one of the most active humanitarian NGOs in Kurdistan that often provides a substantial amount of aid to internally displaced persons and refugees.

Since the Turkish offensive began two months ago, the BCF has been the leading humanitarian organization that has sent food, clothing, medicine, and other supplies to displaced Syrians.

The organization was founded in 2005 and strives to honor the great legacy of Malla Mustafa Barzani, the leader of the Kurdish Liberation Movement and influencer of the contemporary Kurdish nation.

(Additional reporting by Islam Yousif)