Tomorrow..The parliament votes on the election law

On Wednesday, the House of Representatives will hold its regular session to vote on the draft election law

The Media Department of the House of Representatives said in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency that the agenda of the parliament session for tomorrow includes voting on a number of bills, the most prominent of which is the election law.

He added that the agenda also includes a vote on the proposal for a second amendment law to the law to compensate those affected by war operations, military mistakes and terrorist operations No.



20 of 2009 amended and submitted by the Committee of Martyrs and Victims and Political Prisoners and the Legal Committee and the Commission on Human Rights.

The statement noted that the session will also include general discussions.