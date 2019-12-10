IHCHR calls students to return to school

2019/12/10 | 16:55 - Source: INA

Baghdad - INA

The High Commissioner for Human Rights in Iraq called on students and teachers of Iraq to resume studies and attend official working hours in a manner that guarantees the right to education, the continuity of the educational process, and compensation to students for what they have missed.

The Commission stressed the necessity for the Ministry of Education and the Teachers Union and its directorates and departments to provide all the requirements of the educational process and to contribute to the resumption of study in all governorates of Iraq in compliance with international agreements and instruments signed by Iraq starting with the Universal Declaration of Human Rights in 1948 and the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights for the year 1966 and the 1990 Convention on the Rights of the Child.

The High Commissioner for Human Rights urged parents and clan elders to encourage their children to accompany their studies and cooperate with educational and educational bodies and school administration to resume studies and guarantee their children's right to education.