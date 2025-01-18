Iraq News Now

Integrating Syria's former civil servants poses 'difficult' problem for new leadership

2025-01-18 14:00:05 - From: France 24
Syria's new leadership, HTS, faces a conundrum over what do do with millions of civil servants, formerly employed by the al-Assad regime, who now have not been paid for more than a month. HTS said it plans to reintergrate some civil servants into its administration, despite widespread hatred towards those who worked for al-Assad. "That's a very difficult thing to do but it does need to happen because that's a large mass of people right now who have no money in a country that is in a very deep economic crisis," says FRANCE 24's Senior Reporter James Andre, reporting from southern Syria.

