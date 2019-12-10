Iraqi Kurdish family drugged, burned in Iranian Kurdistan

2019/12/10 | 16:55 - Source: Iraq News

URMIYE, Iranian Kurdistan,— A woman from Halabja in Iraqi Kurdistan who was drugged and burned in Iran alongside her husband and mother died on Tuesday, NRT TV reported.

The woman traveled to Urmia in Iranian Kurdistan (Rojhelat) last week along with her mother and husband for medical treatment.



According to the family, a group of Iranians drugged the husband and wife and stabbed the mother.



They then took them to a deserted area and burned them.

The woman died of her injuries on Tuesday morning at a hospital in Urmia, according to the source.

The man works as an on-bond employee at the Directorate of Municipalities in Halabja.



His outraged co-workers staged a protest outside the directorate and demanded justice for the family.

Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) representative to Iran Nazim Dabagh said on Monday that eleven people were arrested for the attempted murder of the family.



With the death, the charges are likely to be expanded to include murder.

“Three of the perpetrators are the main suspects,” Dabagh said.



“Investigations into the incident by the Iranian security forces are ongoing.”

The man and his mother-in-law were said to be in stable condition.

