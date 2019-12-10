Shahad announcing on the Olympic readiness in the Emirates camp

2019/12/10 | 18:40 - Source: INA

Baghdad – INA

The Iraqi Olympic team fought in football the first training unit in its training camp in Dubai, UAE, in preparation for the Asian finals.

The coach of the Olympic team Abdul-Ghani Shahed, told the Iraqi News Agency that the training camp held in the UAE will be the last stop for the Olympic team that is preparing to participate in the finals of the Asia U-23 qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, which begins on the eighth of December.



The next second after Dubai camp ends.

Shahd expressed his hope that the players of the national team reach the full readiness through Dubai UAE camp.The Iraq group includes the organized country Thailand, Australia and Bahrain