Najaf police chief warns of attempts to inflammation the security situation in the province

2019/12/10 | 18:40 - Source: INA

Najaf -INA

Najaf police chief, Major General Ghanem Al-Ankoushi, affirmed providing the necessary protection for the demonstrators and the sit-in protesters in Sadr Square in the city center denying the malicious reports that broke out the demonstrations in the governorate.

Al-Ankoushi said in my opinion to the Iraqi News Agency that the protesters are still present in the Sadr Square designated for peaceful demonstration noting that the security forces continue their duties to provide them with protection in full.

He warned against malicious parties trying to inflammation the security situation in the province by spreading rumors that the security forces had an intention to disperse the demonstrators.



The police chief of Najaf added that the governorate is witnessing a safe and stable situation thanks to the great cooperation between the security forces and peaceful demonstrators and a high understanding of the sermons and directions of the supreme religious authority.