Iraq Is in Great Danger

2019/12/10 | 21:50 - Source: Iraq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Al-Sharq Al-Awsat, London, December 8Iraq, which is looking to get out of its crisis, may very well turn into another Syria unless Iraqi politicians, parliamentarians and the military apparatus remedy the situation and block the way to the “third party.” Sadly, the campaign to target unarmed protesters is getting more violent and bloody with each passing day.
This will eventually push the protesters to turn violent, themselves.
The perpetrators of these brutal crimes, known as the third party, are Iran-backed militias that get their money and the salaries of their tens of thousands of militiamen from the Iraqi government.
Since the demonstrations erupted in early October, about 500 protesters have been killed and 20,000 others have been injured.
The attack on demonstrators this past Friday was the boldest and most violent we’ve seen to date, as unknown militants killed about 50 people in Baghdad, while security services remained neutral.
And because no one calls the killers by their name, even though it is a secret known to everyone, whether they are Asaib Al-Haq or other armed groups, organized violence will continue and the Iraqi state will continue losing its grip over the situation.
These militias dare to engage in confrontations because no one calls them by name, and there is no public warning against them, and they exploit their semiofficial status.
They live on the government’s money while not abiding by its rules, despite attempts to tame it.
And the army, the country’s official military force, is sitting on the sidelines without intervening.
No one wants to see Iraq pushed toward complete chaos, but everyone is monitoring with concern how Tehran increases its grip over Iraqi state organs.
In Iraq, Tehran sees an opportunity to overcome its serious financial crisis brought about by the American sanctions.
What about those who are claiming that the Iraqi protests are an attempt to collapse the Iraqi political system and should, therefore, be suppressed? Unfortunately, those making these claims, trying to sow distrust in the protests, are the very same people who are forcefully trying to take over Iraq.
As for the protesters, they are, in fact, strengthening the Iraqi political system because what they are demanding is change and reforms from within; not a coup against the regime.
The protesters actually recognize state institutions.
Their only demands are early elections, to hold corrupt politicians accountable, and ensure the rule of law.
The third party, in contrast, want to crush the protests because they fear institutional change that would diminish their power.
The protesters represent the power of the state and the opportunity of the Iraqi political system to finally reform itself.
Therefore, protecting protesters means protecting the regime, and fighting against the killing of protesters means fighting against the killing of the modern Iraqi state.
–Abd Al-Rahman Al-Rashed (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)
This will eventually push the protesters to turn violent, themselves.
The perpetrators of these brutal crimes, known as the third party, are Iran-backed militias that get their money and the salaries of their tens of thousands of militiamen from the Iraqi government.
Since the demonstrations erupted in early October, about 500 protesters have been killed and 20,000 others have been injured.
The attack on demonstrators this past Friday was the boldest and most violent we’ve seen to date, as unknown militants killed about 50 people in Baghdad, while security services remained neutral.
And because no one calls the killers by their name, even though it is a secret known to everyone, whether they are Asaib Al-Haq or other armed groups, organized violence will continue and the Iraqi state will continue losing its grip over the situation.
These militias dare to engage in confrontations because no one calls them by name, and there is no public warning against them, and they exploit their semiofficial status.
They live on the government’s money while not abiding by its rules, despite attempts to tame it.
And the army, the country’s official military force, is sitting on the sidelines without intervening.
No one wants to see Iraq pushed toward complete chaos, but everyone is monitoring with concern how Tehran increases its grip over Iraqi state organs.
In Iraq, Tehran sees an opportunity to overcome its serious financial crisis brought about by the American sanctions.
What about those who are claiming that the Iraqi protests are an attempt to collapse the Iraqi political system and should, therefore, be suppressed? Unfortunately, those making these claims, trying to sow distrust in the protests, are the very same people who are forcefully trying to take over Iraq.
As for the protesters, they are, in fact, strengthening the Iraqi political system because what they are demanding is change and reforms from within; not a coup against the regime.
The protesters actually recognize state institutions.
Their only demands are early elections, to hold corrupt politicians accountable, and ensure the rule of law.
The third party, in contrast, want to crush the protests because they fear institutional change that would diminish their power.
The protesters represent the power of the state and the opportunity of the Iraqi political system to finally reform itself.
Therefore, protecting protesters means protecting the regime, and fighting against the killing of protesters means fighting against the killing of the modern Iraqi state.
–Abd Al-Rahman Al-Rashed (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)