Parliamentary finance is looking to support the budget for next year with new resources

2019/12/10 | 22:10 - Source: INA

Baghdad - INA

The Parliamentary Finance Committee confirmed in the Parliament that there is a financial deficit of approximately 48 trillion Iraqis in the budget for next year, indicating that the fiscal deficit will hinder the passage of the budget law in the specified period.

Member of the Parliamentary Finance Committee Haneen Qaddo said in an interview with the Iraqi News Agency that there is a search for new financial resources in order to support the budget, which is estimated at more than 150 trillion dinars.



He pointed out that the accumulated debts, as well as licensing rounds, pressure expenses and employee salaries will reduce the investment side of the budget.



Demonstrated that the public budget will face the problem of voting on it within the specified time period unless the fiscal deficit is addressed.

The spokesperson for the media office of the Prime Minister Dr.



Saad Al-Hadithi confirmed to the Iraqi News Agency that the current draft budget for 2020 includes adding a lot of paragraphs in response to the demands of the demonstrators, while a member of the Finance Committee Adnan Al-Zorfi said that the border crossing points deployed in the four sides of Iraq are a resource Another can the state benefit from by supporting revenues and reducing the deficit, which has become a big problem when discussing and approving the state budget in addition to tourist sites, especially after security and the desire of the world to visit Iraq, the cradle of human civilization.