Iraq to Lease Advertising Spaces on Public Roads

2025-01-19 05:25:26 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Iraqi Cabinet has endorsed new measures aimed at enhancing state revenues by utilising public infrastructure for advertising purposes. Key Points of Approval: Leasing Advertising Spaces: The Minister of Construction, Housing, Municipalities, and Public Works is authorised to lease advertising spaces on public road easements and bridges outside Baghdad Municipality's and local […]

