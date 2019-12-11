World: Resistance builds the future

2019/12/11 | 00:30 - Source: Relief Web

In a tumultuous world, there’s one thing you can count on: where oppressive power reigns, people will rise up to confront it.



That’s always been true, and this year it feels all the more so.



On Human Rights Day, we celebrate that resistance.





I look at the iconic picture of a young Sudanese woman in white, standing on a car, demanding democracy and inspiring millions.



Or the images of hundreds of thousands taking to the streets in Colombia to demand peace and justice.



In these and so many other inspiring moments, I see brave, determined people defending their rights against authoritarian regimes and rightwing policies.



I see our partners breathing life into a world without violence and repression — a world that we know is possible — where all are safe, healthy and free.





In 2019, progressive movements have demonstrated our power and commitment.



With your support, MADRE and our partners have taken bold action to make human rights a reality in grassroots communities worldwide.

Around the world, our partners are local activists fighting inequality and authoritarianism.



We stand with them when crisis hits and remain for the long haul.



Like in Colombia, where after 17 months of advocacy against their unjust imprisonment, mother-daughter Afro-Colombian activists, Sara and Tulia, were released from prison.



Or in Iraq, where our partners are leading voices in mass protests against corrupt government.

You helped us push forward to solutions for climate breakdown — solutions led by grassroots women.



In Kenya and Sudan, we are supporting women’s work to protect communities from the worst impacts of climate catastrophe.



We’re spotlighting grassroots women’s solutions to create rights-based climate policymaking.

This year, we met people’s immediate needs by sending resources to those recovering from Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas.



We sent urgent aid to Kurdish communities in Syria when Trump greenlit a Turkish attack against them.



We helped our partners in Yemen, facing one of the world’s worst humanitarian catastrophes, deliver food aid and clean water where it is needed most.

Thank you for supporting this critical work and for helping to make 2019 a year of positive transformation for MADRE and our partners around the world.





Thank you for standing up for human rights and gender justice worldwide.





In solidarity and celebration,

Yifat Susskind

Executive Director