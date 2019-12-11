Iraq Daily Roundup: One Killed; Protests Continue Across South

recent violence:
Protest News:
Fifteen
people were injured in protests at the Umm Qasr port near Basra.
Some of the injured were security personnel.
In Amara, bombers targeted two pro-Iran factions; four
people were wounded.
Protests continued
in Baghdad, Diwaniya, and Karbala.
In other violence:
In Baghdad, a rocket attack at the international
airport left six
soldiers with injuries.
At first, the attack was reported to have left five
wounded at the base with also houses Americans.
The injured are members of the
Counter-Terrorism Services.
A student was killed
in a bombing in Mosul.
Two policemen
were wounded in Hatin during an ISIS attack.
Author: Margaret Griffis
Margaret Griffis is a journalist from Miami Beach, Florida and has
been covering Iraqi casualties for Antiwar.com since 2006.
