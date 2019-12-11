Iraq Daily Roundup: One Killed; Protests Continue Across South

2019/12/11 | 13:55 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- At least one person was killed, and 27 more wounded in

recent violence:

Protest News:

Fifteen

people were injured in protests at the Umm Qasr port near Basra.

Some of the injured were security personnel.





In Amara, bombers targeted two pro-Iran factions; four

people were wounded.

Protests continued

in Baghdad, Diwaniya, and Karbala.

In other violence:

In Baghdad, a rocket attack at the international

airport left six

soldiers with injuries.



At first, the attack was reported to have left five

wounded at the base with also houses Americans.



The injured are members of the

Counter-Terrorism Services.

A student was killed

in a bombing in Mosul.

Two policemen

were wounded in Hatin during an ISIS attack.

Author: Margaret Griffis

Margaret Griffis is a journalist from Miami Beach, Florida and has

been covering Iraqi casualties for Antiwar.com since 2006.

