Iraq: National Level Movement Intentions of IDP Households | In-Camp | Informal Sites | Out-of-Camp | Intentions Survey (October 2019)

2019/12/11 | 16:50 - Source: Relief Web

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Source: UN High Commissioner for Refugees, CCCM Cluster, REACH Initiative

Country: Iraq

CONTEXT AND METHODS

Since mid-2018, the rate of Internally Displaced Person (IDP) households returning to their home has been slowing down, with 1.6 million IDPs remaining across Iraq as of July 2019.

Of these, 59,000 IDPs are estimated to be residing in informal sites, and a further 81,000 in 93 formal camps across the country at the time of data collection.



The remaining population of IDPs is dispersed in out-of-camp settings, in both rural and urban areas.



This trend has highlighted the need for greater information on movement intentions to better understand barriers to returning, requisite conditions for safe and voluntary return, as well as the extent to which intentions vary based on where IDPs are from.



To address this information gap, REACH, in partnership with the Iraq CCCM Cluster, conducted intentions surveys of IDP households living in formal camps, informal sites, and out-of-camp locations.5 These took place between 17 June and 20 August for in-camp and out-ofcamp locations, and between 4 September and 12 October for informal sites, concurrent with other REACH assessments (MCNA VII, Camp Profiling XII, and RASP VIII).

A total of 11,069 households were interviewed across 49 formal camps, 38 informal sites and 51 out-of-camp locations, in Anbar, Babylon, Baghdad, Basrah, Dahuk, Diyala, Erbil, Kerbala, Kirkuk, Missan, Najaf, Ninewa, Qadissiya, Salah al-Din, Sulaymaniyah, Thi-Qar and Wassit governorates.



IDP households were randomly sampled to allow findings to be generalizable with a 90% level of confidence and 10% margin of error for each population group.

Findings at the national level for each population group are generalizable with a minimum 95% level of confidence and 3% margin of error.



Aggregated across population groups, national level findings are generalizable with a 99% level of confidence and 1.5% margin of error.



These levels are guaranteed for all questions that apply to the entire surveyed population.



Findings relating to a subset of the population may have a wider margin of error and a lower confidence level.

This factsheet presents national level findings for IDP households aggregated across IDPs in formal camps, informal sites, and outof-camp locations, as well as by population group.