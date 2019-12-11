Iraqi tribes seek to reinstate security amid unrest

2019/12/11 | 17:45 - Source: Baghdad Post

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- For the past two months, Iraqi protesters have been demanding the resignation of what they call a corrupt government. So far, 450 people have been killed and around 20,000 injured.

The southern city of Nasiriya has seen some of the worst violence.

Now powerful tribes in the south of Iraq want to take matters into their own hands.

Last week, 53-year-old family father Fehim al-Tai was shot dead by two assailants on a motorcycle on his way home.

Since October, many more protesters have been found dead in various places in the country.



In addition, armed and uniformed people have repeatedly kidnapped people.



The state declared that nothing was known about these kidnappers.

Last Friday, some twenty opposition members were shot dead by gunmen in Baghdad.



Since then, a new wave of kidnappings has begun.