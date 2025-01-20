KRG, Visa Partnership to promote Financial Inclusion

2025-01-20 05:45:24 - From: Iraq Business News

KRG and Visa sign strategic partnership to promote financial inclusion The KRG's financial inclusion initiative 'MyAccount' has entered a strategic partnership with Visa, a world leader in digital payments, marking a key milestone in advancing digital payment solutions and promoting financial inclusion in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. As part of this partnership, Visa will […]

