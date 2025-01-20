Kurdish PM Barzani attends World Economic Forum in Davos

2025-01-20 12:40:25 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, arrived in Switzerland to participate in the 50th World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, scheduled for 20-24 January under the theme "Collaboration for the Intelligent Age."

The meeting brings together nearly 3,000 leaders from over 130 countries, and 350 governmental leaders, including 60 heads of state and governments, from all key regions.

Barzani’s office stated that “the PM will hold several meetings with senior officials and state leaders to discuss ways to enhance bilateral cooperation, especially in the economic and investment sectors, contributing to development and prosperity.”

Highlighting Kurdistan’s growing global engagement, the Kurdistan House, established under Barzani's guidance, has organized events to promote the Region’s capabilities and investment opportunities during the forum.

Barzani's participation in Davos is part of his ongoing efforts to strengthen the international standing of the Kurdistan Region and address issues related to the future of Iraq and the region as a whole. According to the statement, a delegation of business leaders and investors from the Kurdistan Region will also attend the event this year.