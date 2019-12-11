Salih: PM Candidate Must Have Popular Acceptance

2019/12/11 | 20:40 - Source: INA

INA – BAGHDAD

President Barham Salih stressed the need for the candidate for the prime minister to be accepted by the Iraqi people and meet their aspirations.

This came during his meeting with a number of university deans, academics, chairmen and representatives of professional unions and popular activities.

During the meetings, they discussed the current situation in the country and the efforts and efforts made in order to nominate a prime minister for an interim government within constitutional times and contexts, emphasizing the importance of engaging various elites in resolving the national choice of the interim government prime minister whose main duty is to meet the entitlement to reform and prepare for fair elections in accordance to a fair electoral law.