Details of Cabinet's regular session chaired by PM Abdul Mahdi

INA – BAGHDAD

Cabinet held its regular session, chaired by Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi.

"PM Abdul Mahdi explained that commemoration of the victory against Daesh terrorist groups, and described it as a ‘Historical Day’ in the lives of Iraqis and the world as well.

“The most important factor in the victory is the ability of the people and the armed forces, including the army, police, Popular Mobilization Units, Peshmerga and the clans that formed a single front against terrorism, and the well-known stances of the highest religious authority, Marja’,” included a statement by the PM Office.

The decisions then included,

1.



The Minister of Justice is authorized to negotiate and sign a draft cooperation agreement between the Government of Iraq and Germany in the field of transporting people convicted of penalties that are negative, according to the provisions of Article (80 / VI) of the Constitution.

2.



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs prepared the necessary authorization document in the name of Iraq for the Minister of Justice in accordance with the approved contexts, and submitted it to the General Secretariat of the Cabinet in order to obtain the signature of the Prime Minister.

This came in addition to the approval to amend Cabinet Resolution No.



(429) of 2019 according to the following:

Agreeing to give, ministries and entities not affiliated with a Ministry and the governorates, the authority to continue contracting to implement their annual plan at the end of 31st of Dec, 2019 instead of the date of 15th of Dec, 2019 as an exception to the instructions for implementing the federal general budget for the fiscal year 2019.

The Council voted to run out of the Memorandum of Understanding regarding mutual exemption from entry visas for diplomatic, service, private and important passports between the Iraqi and Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.