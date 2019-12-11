Iranian Food Companies Showcasing Products in Northern Iraq

2019/12/11 | 21:50 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- TEHRAN (FNA)- More than 50 Iranian companies and firms are participating in the first edition of the Sulaymaniyah International Agriculture and Food Industry Fair in Northern Iraq, showcasing their recent products and latest achievements in the event.The first edition of Sulaymaniyah International Agriculture and Food Industry Fair kicked off on Tuesday morning in the presence of Governor of Sulaimaniyah, Iranian Consul General Mehdi Shoushtari, the head of Sulaymaniyah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and some economic activists.

More than 50 Iranian companies in the field of agriculture, animal husbandry, poultry, and food industry have presented their products and capabilities in this exhibition.

Iranian Consul General Mehdi Shoushtari emphasized the Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to assist Iranian companies to increase exports of agricultural and food products to the market of the Kurdistan Region.

The exhibition will wrap up on 13 December.

In October, Iranian companies attended the Erbil International Fair 2019 in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region.

In August, Senior Iranian and Iraqi Kurdistan region officials in a meeting in Sulaimaniyeh conferred on ways to further develop trade and economic relations and cooperation between the two sides.

During the meeting, both sides stressed the importance of developing bilateral ties and the ways to boost economic and trade relations.

Sulaimaniyah governor, for his part, referred to profound relations between Iran and the Iraqi Kurdistan region, specially with Sulaimaniyah, mainly in cultural, geographical and historical fields.

He called for taking advantage of cultural commonalities in line with fulfilling bilateral interests.

Meanwhile, Shushtari expressed happiness over the level of trade and cultural relations between two sides.

He also expressed Iran’s readiness for developing ties in various fields.

Shoushtari also held a meeting with chancellor of Sulaimaniyah University, and underlined the importance of developing academic and scientific relations and cooperation.

Implementing the MoUs between the Iranian and Sulaimaniyah universities and reinforcing Persian Language course in Sulaimaniyah University were among other topics discussed between the two sides.

Back in February, President of Iraqi Kurdistan’s Regional Government (KRG) Masoud Barzani, in a meeting with Iranian Ambassador to Baghdad Iraj Masjedi, said that Erbil was eager to promote ties with Tehran in all fields.

Barzani, during his meeting with Masjedi on February 21, welcomed Iran’s viewpoints on deepening cooperation, saying, “We believe in regular contacts with Iran, and we are eager to promote ties in all fields.”

Appreciating Iran for its helps for fighting terrorism, he said that the KRG will use all in power to step up cooperation with the country.

Iran’s envoy, for his part, described bilateral ties as strategic, saying that prospects for mutual cooperation are bright.

“Iraqi Kurdistan Region’s economic situation will improve in light of mutual collaboration,” he said, noting that Iran has remarkable volume of trade with Iraq and Kurdistan Regional Government.

Transfer of Iran’s gas to the KRG, mutual cooperation and private sector’s engagement can provide suitable opportunities for boosting relations, Masjedi said.