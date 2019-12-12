Election law delay does not affect the process of nominating PM

2019/12/12 | 11:45 - Source: INA

INA – BAGHDAD – NOOR AL-ZAIDI

Member of Iraqi Parliament Ahmed Al-Mashhadani, confirmed on Wednesday, that the postponement of the parliament’s session today and the non-resolution of the election law does not affect the process of assigning the new prime minister, because assigning a candidate to head the government is the authority of the President.

"The political blocs must bear the responsibility of legislating the new election law, and the same law cannot remain because changing the electoral law is a popular demand, and therefore a law must be enacted that serves the people and does not serve the political blocs," Al-Mashhadani said in a statement to the Iraqi News Agency – INA.

The Parliament decided to postpone its session of voting over the election law to an unspecified time, to give a deadline for the Legal Committee of holding its meeting until the controversy over Article (15) of the Parliament Law is resolved with the participation of all representatives of political blocs.