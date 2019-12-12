MOFA: Demonstrations are constitutional but MOFA is to protect the sovereignty

2019/12/12 | 11:45 - Source: INA

INA – BAGHDAD – HUSSEIN MUHAMMAD FAYHAN

Ministry of Foreign Affairs – MOFA affirmed on Wednesday, that the peaceful demonstrations taking place in the country's governorates are a constitutional right and the ministry is playing its role to protect the sovereignty of Iraq from any foreign interference.

"While we confirm that the peaceful demonstrations taking place in the various areas in the different governorates of Iraq, are a constitutional right, as it is a demanding path for increased social awareness in Iraq aimed at providing a good life and a better path for our honourable people.



Yet, at the same time we stress that MOFA is playing its role to protect the sovereignty of Iraq from any foreign interference," MOFA spokesman Ahmed Al-Sahaf told Iraqi News Agency – INA.

Al-Sahaf added that the statement of MOFA was clear in its indication of the joint statement issued by some of the missions accredited to Baghdad, in which it expressed a formula imposing a state of regulations on the Iraqi government.

MOFA confirmed that the Iraqi government deals with the demonstrators that they have the right to claim their rights, which are guaranteed by Articles 38, 39 and 40 of the constitution by the freedom of expression.



Therefore, the Iraqi government has provided security to protect the demonstrations, and has taken all measures against those who attack demonstrators.