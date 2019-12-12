Iraq: Human Security Survey Basra, Iraq, 2019 - Summary of Key Findings

2019/12/12 | 12:35 - Source: Relief Web

Country: Iraq

While traditionally Basra was not researched for its conflict dynamics within Iraq since none of its territory came under Da’esh (also known as the Islamic State or ISIS/ISIL) control in recent years, PAX has been conducting the Human Security Survey (HSS) in the governorate since 2017 for a number of key reasons.



First, many of the frontline fighters against Da’esh were men from Basra who had joined one of an estimated 50 brigades of the Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMFs, locally known as Al-Hashd Al-Sha’abi), which are mostly sectarian (predominantly Shi’a) armed groups.

While they formally fall under the Ministry of Defence,

Government of Iraq (GoI), many are funded, trained and equipped by external actors, most notably the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC).



Now that Da’esh has officially been defeated, there is yet a comprehensive Demobilization, Disarmament and Reintegration (DDR) process to be put in place which can absorb these men returning to their homes.



Furthermore, there were increasingly high levels of violent crime reported in the governorate, often related to smuggling of drugs and other illicit goods across international borders.

Last year also saw violent protests in the face of economic crisis (while most of the state revenue comes from oil from Basra, it remains one of the most under-served governorates), lack of electricity and clean water.

Returning soldiers and their families share a feeling of resentment, because they feel that their sacrifices for the country have largely remained unnoticed and unacknowledged.