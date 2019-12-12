Leather Canadian motorcycle license plate from 1907 brings CA$10,620 at Miller & Miller auction held Dec. 7th in Ontario


Leather Canadian motorcycle license plate from 1907 brings CA$10,620 at Miller & Miller auction held Dec. 7th in Ontario
2019/12/12 | 15:40 - Source: Iraq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)-

Leather Canadian motorcycle license plate from 1907 brings CA$10,620 at Miller & Miller auction held Dec.

7th in Ontario - World News Report - EIN News

Trusted News Since 1995

A service for global professionals

·

Thursday, December 12, 2019

·

504,689,770

Articles

·

3+ Million Readers

News Monitoring and Press Release Distribution Tools

News Topics

Newsletters

Press Releases

Events & Conferences

RSS Feeds

Other Services

Questions?

Read all text from Iraq News
Sponsored Links