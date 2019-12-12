Kurdistan Parliament to Convene Monday, Discuss KRG’s Reform Bill

2019/12/12 | 15:50 - Source: Baghdad Post

Kurdistan Region Parliament will hold an ordinary session next Monday, 16 December, to begin the first reading to the Reform Bill which the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) submitted a day earlier.

Deputy parliament Speaker Hemin Hawrami confirmed the report after Speaker Rewaz Faiaq invited MPs to a session next Monday at 11:00 am (Erbil Time).

KRG’s council of ministers approved the reform bill during a weekly session on Wednesday, 11 December.The bill is designed to introduce drastic reforms to KRG’s salary and pension system.