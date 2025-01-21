Iraqis rank 4th in Turkish real estate purchases for December

2025-01-21 13:50:29 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraqis were the fourth largest group of foreign buyers of Turkish real estate in December, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TURKSTST) reported on Tuesday.

The report revealed a 53.4% increase in home sales in Turkiye in December 2024 compared to the same month in the previous year, totaling 212,637 homes sold. Foreign home sales increased by 17.2% in December compared to the same month in the last year, reaching 2,418 homes.

The report indicated that “Russians were the top buyers, purchasing 421 homes, followed by Iranians with 200 homes, Ukrainians with 160 homes, Iraqis with 147 homes, Germans with 115 homes, Azerbaijanis with 110 homes, Kazakhs with 101 homes, Chinese with 88 homes, Saudis with 56 homes, and Britons with 54 homes.”

Historically, Iraqis have led foreign home purchases in Turkiye since 2015. However, their ranking fell to second place after Iranians at the beginning of 2021, and third in April 2022, following a surge in Russian purchases.