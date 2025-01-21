UN rights chief says transitional justice ‘crucial’ in Syria

2025-01-21 14:00:18 - From: Arab News

DAMASCUS: United Nations rights chief Volker Turk on Wednesday said transitional justice was “crucial” for Syria after the fall of Bashar Assad, during the first-ever visit by someone in his post to the country. “Transitional justice is crucial as Syria moves forward,” the UN high commissioner for human rights said. “Revenge and vengeance are never the answer.” The United Nations has said Assad’s fall must be followed by accountability for him and others behind the crimes committed during his rule.